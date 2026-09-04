Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Combined Defence Services Exam and National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2026 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to download here (HT_PRINT)

The examination will be held on September 13, 2026 all over India.

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The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit card at the allotted venue for appearing at the Examination. A candidate, who does not produce his/her e-Admit card for checking at the allotted venue, shall not be allowed to take the Examination. The candidates are also required to carry the photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session. Candidates are also advised to reach the Examination Venue on the day of the Examination well in time for Face Authentication/Identity Verification and frisking.

UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2026: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2026 links available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Download the hall ticket and check it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09.30 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01.30 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidates shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry. Candidates should also note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other Examination Venue except at the Examination Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card.

The e-Admit card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2026 and Combined Defence Service II 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Direct link to download UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2026