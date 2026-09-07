The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will close the extended registration window for UPSSSC PET 2026 on September 7, 2026. Candidates who still have not applied for the Preliminary Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC PET 2026: Extended registration window closes today at upsssc.gov.in, check link here

The official notice reads, “Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Lucknow has published Advertisement No. 16-Exam/2026, Preliminary Eligibility Test-2026 (PET-2026) dated 01-08-2026, under which the starting date for registration/online application/fee submission is 03-08-2026, the last date for registration/fee submission/submission of online application is 01-09-2026 and the last date for fee adjustment and amendment in application is 08-09-2026. Candidates are informed that the last date for registration/fee submission/online application submission under the said advertisement has been extended to 07-09-2026.”

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Candidates who want to apply for the exam must complete a one-time registration process. The OTR system was started and implemented on July 14, 2026. After the implementation of the said system, candidates will not be required to re-enter their basic information when applying for various advertisements published by the Commission from time to time.

Direct link to apply for UPSSSC PET 2026

UPSSSC PET 2026: How to apply To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

2. Click on the " Apply " link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the UPSSSC PET 2026 link.

4. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

5. Once registration is done, fill out the application form.

6. Make the payment of the application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for unreserved and OBC category candidates is ₹185/-. For SC, ST candidates, the application fee is ₹95/-, and for PwD category candidates, the fee is ₹25/-. The payment of the fee should be done through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Internet Banking/ UPI or SBI challan.

UPSSSC PET 2026: About the exam The UPSSSC PET will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam lasts 2 hours.

The question paper will comprise questions from Indian History, Indian National Movement, Geography, Indian Economy, Indian Constitution and Public Administration, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logic and Reasoning, Current Affairs, and General Awareness.

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The question paper will have 10-mark questions for Discussion and analysis of unread Hindi passages, Interpretation and analysis of graphs and Interpretation and analysis of tables.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.