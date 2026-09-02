The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has warned candidates, faculty members, coaching institutes and other stakeholders not to discuss, solicit, compile, reproduce or circulate recall or memory-based questions from the NEET-PG 2026 examination held on August 30, 2026.

NEET PG Exam 2026: NBEMS warns aspirants, coaching institutes against sharing recall, memory-based questions

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The Board has also said that sharing or disclosing such questions would violate the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) specified in the NEET-PG 2026 information bulletin. The board has urged all stakeholders to strictly adhere to the examination-related confidentiality requirements.

NEET PG 2026 re-exam to be conducted on September 5, check notice here

What message reads

The message was shared by NBEMS on its official whatsapp community group. The message read "NBEMS strongly advises candidates, faculty, coaching institutes and all stakeholders NOT to discuss, solicit, compile, reproduce or circulate “recall/memory-based” questions of NEET-PG 2026 held on 30.08.2026. Such disclosure constitutes a violation of the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) of NEET-PG 2026 published in the information bulletin."

Why is re-exam held

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, NBEMS will conduct NEET PG re-exam on September 5. The exam will be held for all those candidates who could not complete the examination on August 30 due to internal power failure at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres (TC no. 41682 & 41683), Jaipur, Rajasthan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, NBEMS will conduct NEET PG re-exam on September 5. The exam will be held for all those candidates who could not complete the examination on August 30 due to internal power failure at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres (TC no. 41682 & 41683), Jaipur, Rajasthan. {{/usCountry}}

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A total of 2445 canddiates have been affected at the two Sitapura centres. Earlier on Sunday, ADM Narendra Verma told reporters, "We have discussed the entire situation, the technical failure that occurred, the manner in which it happened, and the system's failure to handle the load despite repeated attempts, with the TCS technical team, our own officials, the flying squad, the power supply and inspection teams. Acknowledging that the students should not face injustice, especially given the repeated system failures that made it impossible to conduct the exam here, they have ensured that a re-examination will be held on September 5 at 3 pm."

Exam pattern

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The examination will be held in single shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm. The examination shall comprise 180 Multiple Choice Questions, with each question having 4 response options/distractors in English only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted for the examination is 03 hours and 30 minutes.

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The revised admit card will be made available to the concerned candidates on September 3, 2026. Candidates must report at the Reporting Counter of the Test Centre at 01:00 PM. The entry gate will close at 02:30 PM. Candidates are advised to refer to the Information Bulletin for further details and thoroughly read the instructions outlined in the Admit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.