The Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the revised registration date for BPSC TRE 4.0. Registration for the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0) in its fourth phase will begin on September 21, 2026. BPSC TRE 4.0: Revised registration date announced, to begin on September 21 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the direct link through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 registration scheduled to begin today postponed, new date to be out shortly

The update was available on the official X handle of BPSC. The tweet reads, "Advertisement Number-14/2026, under the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0) of the Fourth Phase, the application process for appointment to the posts of School Teachers, following the revised advertisement and necessary amendments in the online application, is likely to commence from date-21.09.2026."

BPSC TRE recruitment drive would cover 32388 teaching positions across different school levels. Of the total vacancies, 3,847 posts have been earmarked for Classes 1 to 5, 8,563 for Classes 6 to 8, 3,877 for Classes 9 and 10, and 16,101 for Classes 11 and 12.

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Candidates, upon recruitment, will receive a starting salary ranging from ₹25,000 per month for primary teachers to ₹32,000 per month for higher secondary teachers, complemented by applicable state government allowances.

BPSC TRE 4.0: How to register Eligible candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.gov.in.

2. Click on the BPSC TRE 4 Notification 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

The complete schedule for BPSC TRE will be shared by the Commission soon. The exam, which was scheduled for September, has also been postponed. The new dates for the examination are expected to be out with the detailed notification that the Commission releases. However, no exact date of release of the notification has been announced yet.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government plans to appoint 1 lakh school teachers over the next five years. The state government will recruit around 20000 teachers every year between 2026 and 2030. This step will be taken to address the shortfall in primary-to-higher-secondary schools.