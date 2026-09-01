Bihar Public Service Commission has postponed the registration process for BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026. The registration process was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 1, but has been postponed. BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 registration scheduled to begin today postponed, new date to be out shortly

The registration process has been postponed due to procedural changes. The new date will be available shortly.

BPSC TRE 4 Notification 2026 released, registration begins on September 1 for 32,388 school teacher posts

The announcement was made at the official X handle of BPSC. The tweet reads, "Advertisement No.-14/2026, the prescribed procedure for submitting online applications for the appointment to a total of 32,388 vacant posts of school teachers under the School Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0) of the fourth phase under the Education Department, Bihar, which was proposed to commence from date 01.09.2026, is hereby postponed due to procedural changes. The announcement of the date related to the said advertisement will be made shortly."

Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to commence on September 1 and conclude on September 30, 2026.

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BPSC TRE recruitment drive would cover 32388 teaching positions across different school levels. Of the total vacancies, 3,847 posts have been earmarked for Classes 1 to 5, 8,563 for Classes 6 to 8, 3,877 for Classes 9 and 10, and 16,101 for Classes 11 and 12.

Candidates, upon recruitment, will receive a starting salary ranging from ₹25,000 per month for primary teachers to ₹32,000 per month for higher secondary teachers, complemented by applicable state government allowances.

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BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: How to apply Eligible candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.gov.in.

2. Click on the BPSC TRE 4 Notification 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.