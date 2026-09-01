The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will close the registration process for UPSSSC PET 2026 on September 1, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Preliminary Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC PET 2026: Last date today to apply for Preliminary Eligibility Test at upsssc.gov.in, link here

To apply for the exam, candidates must complete a one-time registration process. The OTR system was started and implemented on July 14, 2026. After the implementation of the said system, candidates will not be required to re-enter their basic information when applying for various advertisements published by the Commission from time to time.

Candidates will be able to apply online for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)-2026 only after completing the online OTR registration.

Direct link to apply for UPSSSC PET 2026

UPSSSC PET 2026: How to apply Those candidates who are eligible to appear for the examination can apply for it by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

2. Click on the " Apply " link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the UPSSSC PET 2026 link.

4. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

5. Once registration is done, fill out the application form.

6. Make the payment of the application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for unreserved and OBC category candidates is ₹185/-. For SC, ST candidates, the application fee is ₹95/-, and for PwD category candidates, the fee is ₹25/-.

The payment of the fee should be done through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Internet Banking/ UPI or SBI challan.

NEET PG 2026 re-exam to be conducted on September 5, check notice here

The Preliminary Eligibility Test will comprise 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours. The question paper will comprise questions from Indian History, Indian National Movement, Geography, Indian Economy, Indian Constitution and Public Administration, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logic and Reasoning, Current Affairs, and General Awareness.

The question paper will have 10-mark questions for Discussion and analysis of unread Hindi passages, Interpretation and analysis of graphs and Interpretation and analysis of tables.

UPSSSC PET 2026: Registration begins at upsssc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.