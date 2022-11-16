NEET PG Mop-Up Round 2022 Choice Filling ends today at mcc.nic.in, direct link

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close down the registration process for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round choice filling and locking window today, November 16. The Choice Filling for mop up Round of PG Counselling 2022 is available up to 05:00PM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the last date for the choice filling/locking was November 14 which was extended on the directions of honorable high court.

“In view of the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Contempt Petition No. 671 of 2022 (Dy. No. 35224/2022) , all states and union territories have to complete second round of state counselling by 06:00 P.M on 16th Nov., 2022 and submit the data on the same day to the Medical Counselling Committee for the purpose of uploading the data”, reads the official notification.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round: How To Lock Choices

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on PG counselling and enter the required details.

Fill choice and lock

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Submit and take print out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON