Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG Result 2021 declared- check cut off, list of websites here
competitive exams

NEET PG Result 2021 declared- check cut off, list of websites here

NEET PG Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the cut off, list of websites and other details below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 10:40 AM IST
NEET PG Result 2021 declared- check cut off, list of websites here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has declared NEET PG Result 2021. The result link has now been activated. Candidates will be able to check their respective results on the official site of NBE and also on official website of NATBOARD. 

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post-graduate courses was conducted on September 11, 2021 instead of April 18. This year the cut-off score for the general category is 302 out of 800, 265 out of 800 for SC/ST/OBC, and 283 for UR-PWD category. All the appeared candidates can check the list of websites where they can check the result. Check Result here 

natboard.edu.in

nbe.edu.in

As per the official notice, the result of NEET-PG 2021 indicating the scores obtained by the candidates has been declared and can be seen at NEET-PG 2021 website natboard.edu.in and shall also be available at NEET-PG website nbe.edu.in shortly. The link has not been activated yet on the official websites. 

RELATED STORIES

Also, the rank and merit position of NEET PG 2021 for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of NATBOARD.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg result neet pg national eligibility-cum-entrance test
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: Marks released, check toppers scores 

Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service prelims answer key released

JEE main session 4 answer key released for B. Arch, B.Planning papers

ICSI CS June Result 2021 Date released for all courses, check notice here 
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP