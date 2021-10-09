NEET PG Score Card 2021 releasing today, here’s how to check

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBE will release NEET PG Score Card 2021 on October 9, 2021. The individual score card will be available to the candidates on the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG result was declared by the Board on September 28, 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Score card will not to be sent to individual candidates. As per the official notice, the result-cum-score card is intended to provide the total score obtained by the candidate and NEET-PG 2021 Rank which is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in NEET-PG 2021 after applying tie-breaker criteria as mentioned in the NEET-PG 2021 Information Bulletin. It will also provide information like total number of correct and incorrect responses of the particular candidate.

NEET PG Score Card 2021: How to download

To download the score card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG Score Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your score card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the score card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}