NEET PG stray vacancy round registration, choice filling, locking closes soon

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 11, 2023 02:08 PM IST

Choice filling and locking for NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round closes today on mcc.nic.in.

The choice filling and choice locking facility of NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round closes today, October 11. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process are required to fill and lock their choices on mcc.nic.in.

Online registrations for the stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling held by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) was closed earlier today. As per the schedule, registration fee can be paid till 3 pm.

The choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm to 11:59 pm.

Seat allotment result of this round will be declared on October 14 and the schedule for reporting at allotted colleges is October 15 to 20 (till 5 pm).

How to fill and lock choices

Go to mcc.nic.in.

Go to the PG counselling page.

Login to your profile.

Fill the choices of preferred medical colleges in the order of preference.

Submit it and proceed to lock your choices.

For future uses, save a copy of the final page.

