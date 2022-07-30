NEET Result 2022: Here's list of top medical colleges in different states

NEET Result 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted NEET UG 2022 on July 17 and results will be announced in due course of time. Ahead of NEET results, NTA will publish answer key, OMR response sheets and question papers on neet.nta.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NEET result is used by state and central counselling authorities for filling all India quota and state quota medical seats. Students waiting for NEET results can check here the list of top medical colleges in different states as per NIRF rankings.

Some of these medical colleges use only all India quota counselling, and some use both.

NEET 2022: Top medical colleges in different sates and Union Territories

Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) (NIRF rank: 2)

Govt. Medical College & Hospital (27)

Chhattisgarh

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur (49)

Delhi

AIIMS, New Delhi (1)

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (13)

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital (19)

Maulana Azad Medical College (23)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

University College of Medical Sciences (28)

Lady Hardinge Medical College (29)

Jamia Hamdard (33)

Gujarat

Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute (37)

B. J. Medical College (50)

Haryana

Maharishi Markandeshwar (32)

Karnataka

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore (NIMHNS) (4)

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal (10)

St. John's Medical College (14)

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore (31)

JSS Medical College, Mysore (34)

M. S. Ramaiah Medical College (38)

Kerala

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram (9)

Maharashtra

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (17)

Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences (24)

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University, Karad (42)

Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai (45)

Manipur

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) (46)

Odisha

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (18)

AIIMS Bhubaneswar (26)

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (30)

SCB Medical College and Hospital (44)

Pondicherry

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (6)

Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (47)

Punjab

Christian Medical College, Ludhiana (36)

Dayanand Medical College (40)

Rajasthan

AIIMS Jodhpur (16)

Sawai Man Singh Medical College (41)

Tamil Nadu

Christian Medical College (3)

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (8)

Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai (12)

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (15)

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology (20)

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (25)

PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Coimbatore (35)

Chettinad Academy of Research and Education (39)

Uttar Pradesh

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) (5)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) (7)

King George's Medical University (11)

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) (22)

Uttarakhand

AIIMS Rishikesh (48)

West Bengal

Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGMER) (21)

Medical College (43)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON