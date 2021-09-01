NEET SS 2021: NBE releases exam dates, registration begins on September 14

National Board of Examinations, NBE has released the exam dates for NEET SS 2021. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty exam will be conducted on November 13 and November 14, 2021 for different groups. The registration process will begin on September 14 through the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.

The registration process will end on October 4, 2021. The edit window will open on October 8 and will close on October 11, 2021. The Board will release the admit card on November 5, 2021, as per the official notice.

Candidates who are in possession of a recognized post-graduate medical Degree/Provisional Pass Certificate (MD/MS/DNB) or an equivalent recognized qualification or likely to be in possession of the same by November 30, 2021 can apply for the examination. Candidates already pursuing or have joined a Doctoral Course (DM/MCh/DrNB) through NEET-SS are not eligible for admission to DrNB Superspecialty courses through NEET-SS 2021.

NEET-SS 2021 is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Superspecialty courses of 2021 admission session. The examination on November 13 will be conducted in two shifts- morning and afternoon. Morning shift will begin at 9 am and will end at 11.30 am and afternoon shift will begin at 2 pm and will end at 4.30 pm. November 14 will have only one shift- from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.