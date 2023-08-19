National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will open the edit window for NEET SS 2023 on August 19, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. The edit window will open at 3 pm today.

NEET SS 2023: Edit window to open today at natboard.edu.in, notice here

As per the official notice, the last date to make changes in the application form is till August 21, 2023. No new application can be registered during this edit window. Apart from name of the candidate, email ID, mobile number, nationality and test city, all other details can be modified.

The information can be edited any number of times before submitting the edited application form. Changes will be effected after submitting the form. However, once the edited application form is submitted, no further changes shall be permissible even during the edit window.

Further, if a candidate during the edit window decides to add additional question paper group(s) to appear in NEET-SS 2023, he/she shall be prompted to make a balance payment online for the number of additional question paper groups chosen. Similarly, if a candidate decides to reduce the number of question paper groups for which he/she has already made a payment of examination fee during the application window, the balance fee shall be refunded after the conduct of NEET-SS 2023 examination.

In such a case, candidates shall be required to raise a request on the Communication Web Portal (CWP) along with a copy of their final NEET-SS 2023 application form. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBEMS.