NEET SS 2023: Final edit window opened at natboard.edu.in, link here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has opened the selective and final edit window for NEET SS 2023 on September 1, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the details can do it through the official site of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

As per the official notice, this edit window has been opened as many candidates failed to rectify the images during the selective edit window. Such candidates have been given the final opportunity to rectify the incorrect images in their applications from September 1 to September 5, 2023.

Incorrect images can be edited any number of times before the closure of the selective and final edit window. Please note that the last submitted information will be saved in records.

NEET SS 2023: How to make changes

To make changes in the image, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET SS 2023 final edit notice available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can get the link.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

Make changes in the image option and click on submit.

Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have already made the required corrections during August 26 to August 28, 2023 can ignore this notice. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBEMS.

