NEET SS 2023 revised schedule released at natboard.edu.in, check dates here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released NEET SS 2023 revised schedule. Candidates can check the new revised schedule on the official site of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the official notice, the different groups examination will be conducted on September 29 and 30, 2023 at various examination centres across the country. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The admit card will be issued on September 22, 2023.

The result will be announced on October 15, 2023.

Earlier the examination was schedule to be held on September 9 and 10, 2023. The exam was postponed due to the 18th G20 Summit to be held in Delhi from September 8 to 10, 2023.

NEET-SS 2023 will be conducted as a computer based examination. The different groups shall be examined in the morning or afternoon shifts on the exam days. The total number of questions in a question paper shall be 150 to be attempted in 2 ½ hours duration. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBEMS.

