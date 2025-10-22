The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has postponed the NEET SS 2025 exam dates. The official notice is available to candidates on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET SS 2025 exam dates postponed, information bulletin to be out shortly at natboard.edu.in (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Super Speciality will be held on December 26 and 27, 2025 instead of November 7 and 8, 2025. The exam shall be conducted as a computer based examination. The total number of questions in a question paper shall be 150 to be attempted in 2 ½ hours duration (150 minutes).

There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

The official notice reads, "NEET-SS 2025 which was tentatively scheduled to be held on 7th and 8th November 2025, shall now be conducted on 26th and 27th December 2025. This has approval from NMC and MoHFW. The dates for conduct of NEET-SS 2025 as notified vide NBEMS notice dated 16.10.2025 should therefore be read accordingly."

NEET SS 2025: How to apply The information bulletin will be available on the official website shortly.

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on NEET SS 2025 registration link available to candidates on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.