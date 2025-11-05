The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has started the registration process for NEET SS 2025 on November 5, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance TestSuper Speciality 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET SS 2025: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply for the examination is November 25, 2025. The exam will be held on December 26 and 27, 2025.

Direct link to register for NEET SS 2025 NEET SS 2025: How to register To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on NEET SS 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For queries related to application form submission/ Refund of failed transactions/ Payment Gateway related issues etc., please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through applicant login. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.