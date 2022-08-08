NEET SS correction window opens at nbe.edu.in, direct link to edit here

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has opened the editing window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2022.

Interested candidates can edit and modify their applications at the official website nbe.edu.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to edit and modify applications is August 10, 2022

The NEET SS 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on September 1 and September 2, 2022 for various groups.

Information entered in the application form can be changed during this edit window. However, some fields in the application form shall remain non-editable including name of the Candidate, Email ID, Nationality and Test City.

The final edit window will open from August 19, 2022 to August 21, 2022.

“Candidates who have successfully submitted their application with successful payment during Application Submission window shall only be allowed to edit their applications during 8th August 2022 to 10th August 2022. No new application can be registered during the edit window. No payment can be made in the edit window.” reads the official information bulletin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to edit application, direct link here

Visit the official website of the board nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the 'NEET SS' tab

Click on application link

Click on applicant login and key in your credentials

Edit and modify your application form

Save the changes and submit the form

Save the form for future purposes

For direct link, click here.