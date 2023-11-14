NEET SS counselling 2023 choice filling, locking facility extended till Nov 15

The Medical Counselling Commission (MCC) has extended the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS 2023) counselling choice filling and choice locking last date till November 15. Candidates will be able to fill their choices through the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Previously, the choice filling and locking facility was scheduled to be closed on November 14, 2023.

"Choice Filling available till 8:00 AM of 15 November, 2023. Choice Locking Facility available from 08:00 P.M of 14th Nov. UPTO 8:00 AM of 15 November, 2023", reads the official website.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: How to fill choices

To fill in the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the NEET SS 2023 Counselling choice filling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill in the choices.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

