NEET SS counselling 2023 registration process ends tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2023 registration period will end tomorrow, November 14. Applicants can apply via the official website, mcc.nic.in, if they haven't registered yet.

To register for the NEET SS counselling in 2023, candidates must submit a refundable security deposit fee of ₹2 lakh along with a non-refundable application fee of ₹5,000.

The processing of seat allotment will take place on November 15 and November 16. The seat allotment result for the NEET SS will be released on November 17. Candidates have to report to the allotted college from November 18 to November 24.

NEET SS counselling 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the NEET SS tab

Next, click on the link for new registration

Fill out the application form

Enter the required documents

Pay the registration fee and security deposit

Submit and download the application form

Take a printout for future reference

