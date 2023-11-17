NEET SS counselling 2023: Revised round 1 seat allotment result released

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS 2023) provisional allotment list due to a reduction in seats. Candidates can check the revised provisional seat allotment result on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Check revised provisional seat allotment result for NEET SS 2023 on official website(ANI)

“It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional result which was uploaded on MCC website yesterday i.e 16.11.2023 has been revised because MCC received information from NMC & I.P University regarding reduction in D.M/ M.Ch seats of following institutes after publication of provisional result. The following seats have been removed before the allotment process of Round-1 of SS Counselling”, reads the official notification.

Revised seat matrix College Course Number of Seats Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research D.M Cardiology From 25 to 21 PGIMER Dr. RML Hospital D.M Cardiology From 6 to 4 PGIMER Dr. RML Hospital D.M Critical Care From 4 to 2

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Know how to check seat allotment result

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Revised Provisional SS Allotment Status Round 1”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the NEET SS revised provisional seat allotment result

Take print for future reference.

