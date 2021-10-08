Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET SS Exam 2021 date released, registration to reopen on November 1
competitive exams

NEET SS Exam 2021 date released, registration to reopen on November 1

NEET SS Exam 2021 date has been released. The registration window will reopen on November 1, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice below. 
NEET SS Exam 2021 date released, registration to reopen on November 1
Published on Oct 08, 2021 09:39 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released the NEET SS Exam 2021 date. The NEET SS examination in the old pattern will be conducted on January 10, 2022. The registration process will resume on November 1, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NATBOARD on natboard.edu.in. 

Until then the ongoing registration window for NEET-SS 2021 shall be put on hold till October 31, 2021. The registration link will reopen at 3 pm on November 1 and will close on November 22, 2021 at 11.55 pm. 

In the forthcoming registration window, candidates who have already registered for NEET-SS 2021 shall be able to EDIT their choices for eligible super-specialty courses and those who are yet to register shall be able to register AFRESH for NEET-SS 2021, read the notice. The window to edit the application form will open on December 1 and will close on December 7, 2021. The final edit window will open on December 20 and will close on December 23. 

Candidates who have already registered and have paid examination fee of amount more than Rs. 4250/- in case of applying for more than one groups, shall be refunded the EXTRA examination fee paid. Those who are not willing to continue with the application registered in the current window for NEET-SS 2021 in view of the above mentioned change can submit a request for REFUND of examination fee to NBEMS.

Topics
neet ss neet exam national board of examinations
