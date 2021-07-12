Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2021 Date: Exam on September 12, registration begins tomorrow
competitive exams

NEET UG 2021 Date: Exam on September 12, registration begins tomorrow

NEET 2021 will be held on September 12, registration will begin on Tuesday, July 13 at nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 07:42 PM IST
NEET 2021 will be held on

The national medical entrance exam, NEET, will be held on September the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed on Tuesday. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam in 198 cities and the number of exam centre will also be increased from 3862 exam centres used in 2020.

NEET was earlier scheduled to be held on August 1, however, it could not be held due to COVID-19 pandemic.

NEET is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental & other Colleges/ Institutes in India.

"The responsibility of the NTA is limited to the conduct of the entrance examination, declaration of result and for providing an “All India Rank Merit List” to the Directorate General Health Service, Government of India for the conduct of counselling for 15% All India Quota Seats and for providing the result to States/other Counselling Authorities," the national testing age

Topics
neet exam date neet air neet admit card
