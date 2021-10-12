Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2021: Last date for application form correction extended again
competitive exams

NEET UG 2021: Last date for application form correction extended again

NEET UG 2021: NTA has further extended the last date for correction in the particulars of online application form for NEET UG 2021.
NEET UG 2021: Candidates can now correct/modify the particulars of their application form till 11.50pm on October 14.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 11:38 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has further extended the last date for correction in particulars of online application form of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Under Graduate (NEET-UG) 2021. Candidates can now correct/modify the particulars of their application form till 11.50pm on October 14.

The last and final opportunity for the candidates to correct/modify the particulars of the first and second phase of online application form for NEET UG 2021 has been given due to numerous requests from the candidates.

"This facility is also available for Candidates who have done one-time corrections in these particular fields earlier," reads the notice issued by NTA.

Candidates should ensure that their registered e-mail address is correct as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the OMR Answer Sheet and Scorecard to their registered e-mail address.

In case they face difficulty in making corrections, candidates can seek help on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

Note: Visiting NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in regularly for the latest updates.

Topics
neet ug application form
