Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2021: Last date to register today for Phase 2 exam, direct link here
competitive exams

NEET UG 2021: Last date to register today for Phase 2 exam, direct link here

NEET UG 2021 registration for Phase 2 exam ends today, October 26, 2021. Candidates can apply or make changes through the direct link given below. 
NEET UG 2021: Last date to register today for Phase 2 exam, direct link here(HT FILE)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 07:46 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration date for NEET UG 2021 till October 26, 2021. Candidates who have not applied for Phase 2 examination can apply online through the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. Along with this correction in the particulars can also be done by candidates. 

As per the official notice, candidates can modify or correct fields like gender, nationality, e-mail address, category, sub-category and fields of second phase. The interested candidates may avail this facility as the last and final opportunity for correcting their particulars which were filled in the first and second phase on the online application form of NEET 2021. 

This facility is also available for candidates who have done one-time corrections in these particular fields earlier. To do so, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to register here

NEET UG 2021: How to register

  • Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET UG 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Make the changes or fill in the application form.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Topics
neet ug neet exam education
