Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule released at mcc.nic.in, details here

NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule released at mcc.nic.in, details here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 03, 2022 07:24 PM IST

MCC has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 counselling schedule at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule released at mcc.nic.in,
ByHT Education Desk

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 counselling schedule on October 3. Candidates can check the detailed counselling schedule at mcc.nic.in.

According to the official notification the round one registrations for the NEET UG counselling 2022 will begin from October 11 for All India Quota and for Deemed plus central institutes the registration process will commence on October 10. The state counselling process will begin on October 17.

For BDS/B. Sc. Nursing programmes, there will be two more rounds the second mop up round and the stray vacancy round.

The academic session for UG Courses will begin on November 15.

Schedule for AdmissionAll India QuotaDeemed+ Central InstitutesState Counselling
1st Round of CounsellingOctober 11 to October 20October 10 to October 20October 17 to October 28
Last date of JoiningOctober 28October 28November 4
2nd round of CounsellingNovember 2 to November 10 November 2 to November 20November 7 to November 18
Last date of joining November 18, 2022November 18, 2022November 21

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet counselling
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP