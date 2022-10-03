NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule released at mcc.nic.in, details here

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 counselling schedule on October 3. Candidates can check the detailed counselling schedule at mcc.nic.in.

According to the official notification the round one registrations for the NEET UG counselling 2022 will begin from October 11 for All India Quota and for Deemed plus central institutes the registration process will commence on October 10. The state counselling process will begin on October 17.

For BDS/B. Sc. Nursing programmes, there will be two more rounds the second mop up round and the stray vacancy round.

The academic session for UG Courses will begin on November 15.

Schedule for Admission All India Quota Deemed+ Central Institutes State Counselling 1st Round of Counselling October 11 to October 20 October 10 to October 20 October 17 to October 28 Last date of Joining October 28 October 28 November 4 2nd round of Counselling November 2 to November 10 November 2 to November 20 November 7 to November 18 Last date of joining November 18, 2022 November 18, 2022 November 21

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

