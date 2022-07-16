National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct NEET UG 2022 Exam tomorrow, July 17, 2022. The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.20 pm in pen and paper mode. Students who will appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the important instructions issued by the Agency below.

NEET UG 2022 Exam tomorrow: Important instructions for candidates here

Students must reach the exam centre at the time indicated against reporting/ entry time at the centre in the admit card. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the centre after the gate closing time. Candidates will have to download the admit card and keep at least 2 copies. Carry one of the original and valid photo identification proof issued by the government. All other ID/ photocopies of IDs even if attested/ scanned photo of IDs in mobile phone will not be considered as valid ID proof. Candidates should hand over the OMR sheet to the invigilator on completion of the test. No part of the test booklet and OMR answer sheet shall be detached under any circumstances. Do not leave the seat without handling over the answer sheet to the invigilator. Items allowed inside the exam venue are – personal transparent water bottle, additional photograph same as uploaded on application form, hand sanitizer, admit card with self declaration. Items not allowed inside the premises – personal belongings including electronic devices, mobile phones and other banned/ prohibited items. COVID19 guidelines needs to be followed. Use of N-95 masks being provided at the centre, use of alchohol- based hand sanitizers, maintaining social distancing.

