NEET UG 2022: How to excel in the exam? Here is some advice from an expert

More than 16 lakh candidates apply for NEET each year for admission to around 1.5 lakh seats at various medical and dental colleges across the country. Though the exam date has not been decided yet, but the exams are scheduled to take place in May this year. With only a few months left to prepare, medical aspirants should work on their preparation strategies for this year's competition.

The most important thing to succeed at NEET is a smart work plan that covers the entire curriculum in a timely manner.

The NEET UG Exam focuses on three subjects: physics, chemistry, and biology (Botany & Zoology). In three hours, 180 questions has to be answered while total marks remain unchanged (720). The syllabus covers the entire NCERT curriculum for Classes 11 and 12, including Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, and Biology.

Candidates receive four marks for each correct response and lose one mark for each incorrect response.

For effective NEET preparation, candidates should emphasise on overcoming stress and focusing on revision rather than starting from scratch. Due to the wide range of theoretical and mathematical numerical problems involved, doing well in Physics in NEET, may be a difficult challenge for many aspirants. So prepare well for physics and try to cover all the topics.

A work plan that covers full curriculum well in time is very important for excelling in NEET. To get into the college of your choice, you must qualify and score well. However, knowing what to study and how to study in less time is critical. To ensure success in the upcoming exam, aspirants should follow the following tips to complete the check list of preparedness.

1. NCERT books should be the prime focus

NCERTs should be the base material and it shouldn't be ignored. NCERT books will provide you with a solid understanding of concepts and are thus the best place to begin your study. It's also worth mentioning that NCERT books account for 60-70 percent of the NEET exam.

2. Sticking to a revision schedule

With the clock ticking, the most important factor in determining performance is revision. Despite the subsequent lockdowns, serious aspirants should have completed the syllabus and begun revising the key topics by now. Simply go over to the previously studied topics and chapters, while revising the chapters to ensure that you remember them for a longer period of time. Making and sticking to a systematic revision plan will aid aspirants in improving their conceptual and topical clarity, allowing them to perform better and rank higher. Learning formulas is one of the finest ways to gain an advantage in physics when faced with a variety of mathematical and numerical difficulties. With limited time, keep a tiny handwritten note of formulas and review it everyday.

3. Concentrate on concept clarity rather than memorizing facts

If the concepts are clear, it is possible to come up with the correct answers when working through the difficult questions, particularly in physics and chemistry. Teachers, mentors, and peers should always be consulted in case of any doubt. Ask as many questions as you want. It's a good habit, because asking questions will always clear the doubts.

4. Practice mock tests and previous year sample papers as much as possible

Reviews and practice tests help you better understand the topics and concepts and current trends and patterns of the NEET exam. Taking practice exams and performing real-time analysis has proven to be very beneficial as students learn from their mistakes and avoid repeating them on the big exam days.

5 Prioritise time management

Devoting too much time on a questions you are uncomfortable with, will leave you with insufficient time to solve the easy ones. . In determining exam results, the right strategy, as well as time management, is critical. Practise a lot to be able to quickly adapt to the paper's level and act quickly.

Right strategy and time management are critical in determining an aspirant's rank. The remaining months should be used wisely for revision, maintaining speed and increasing accuracy when solving a specific problem, and identifying and correcting weaker areas.

