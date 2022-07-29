NEET UG 2022 provisional answer keys soon on neet.nta.nic.in; How to download

NEET 2022 Answer Key: Provisional answer keys of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 is expected to be released soon. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the undergraduate medical entrance examination on July 17. Next, the agency will upload NEET 2022 answer keys on neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with NEET answer keys, NTA will also publish question papers and candidates' OMR response sheets.

After releasing provisional answer keys and OMR sheets, NTA will allow NEET UG 2022 candidates to raise objections by paying a fee per question. These objections will be reviewed by NTA and the final version of NEET answer key will be published, ahead of results.

Candidates can expect NEET UG results soon after the final answer key is released.

Result will be announced in the form of scorecards, mentioning student's subject-wise marks and percentile scores. NTA will also announce names of all-India toppers and cut-off scores for different categories.

After that NEET scores will be used by respective counselling authorities and the admission process for medical courses will begin.

How to download NEET 2022 answer key

Go to neet.nta.nic.in. On the home page, the link to check NEET answer keys will be displayed. Click on it. Login with your application number, password and/or other required details. Submit and view answer keys.

For more updates on NEET 2022, candidates can visit NTA websites – neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

