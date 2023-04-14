Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET UG 2023: Registration ends tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 14, 2023 09:56 AM IST

NEET UG 2023 registration will end tomorrow, April 13, 2023. Candidates can apply through the direct link given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for NEET UG 2023 on April 15, 2023. Candidates who still have not applied for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can do it through the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

The registration process was reopened on April 13, 2023 and will end tomorrow. The examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for NEET UG 2023

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on registration link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 1700/- for general category, 1600/- for general EWS/ OBC-NCL category and 1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender. For candidates outside India, the application fees is 9500/-. Processing charges & Goods and Services Tax (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NEET.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
