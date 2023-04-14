National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for NEET UG 2023 on April 15, 2023. Candidates who still have not applied for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can do it through the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023: Registration ends tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The registration process was reopened on April 13, 2023 and will end tomorrow. The examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for NEET UG 2023

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹1700/- for general category, ₹1600/- for general EWS/ OBC-NCL category and ₹1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender. For candidates outside India, the application fees is ₹9500/-. Processing charges & Goods and Services Tax (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NEET.

