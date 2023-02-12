Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2023 Registration Live: Latest updates on registration, exam dates
Live

NEET UG 2023 Registration Live: Latest updates on registration, exam dates

competitive exams
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 03:16 PM IST

NEET UG 2023 Registration Live updates: NTA will begin the registration process for NEET UG soon.

NEET UG registration process to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG registration process to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

The NEET UG 2023 exam registration will open as soon. The admissions test is scheduled to take place in May. Candidates will be able to register for NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA will post an information bulletin and a test notification on the same website prior to accepting registrations.

NEET 2023 will take place on May 7, 2023, on a Sunday.

On the exam bulletin and notice, there will be information on application fees and other test-related details.

For admission to UG medical programmes, including MBBS and BDS, NEET, or the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates, is held.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 12, 2023 03:16 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Reservation criteria

    Scheduled Caste (SC) – 15% of seats in every course.

    Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 7.5% of seats in every course.

    Persons with Disability (PwD) – 5% seats in each of OPEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, and ST category seats.

  • Feb 12, 2023 03:11 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Age limit

    The candidate's age should be 17 years at the time of admission.

  • Feb 12, 2023 03:08 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Exam will be conducted in 13 languages

    The languages in which the NEET (UG) 2022 would be conducted are: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

  • Feb 12, 2023 03:07 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Marking scheme

    Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)

     Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

    Unanswered/Marked for Review: No mark (0).

  • Feb 12, 2023 03:04 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Exam will consists of four subjects

    The NEET (UG) 2022 Test Pattern consists of four Subjects. Two sections will be included for each subject. Candidates can select to attempt any 10 of the 15 questions in Section B, which has 15 questions, and Section A, which has 35 questions.

  • Feb 12, 2023 03:02 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Keep eye on below mentioned websites

    All Candidates appearing in NEET (UG) - 2022 must regularly check updates on the website of NTA (https://neet.nta.nic.in/); MoH&FW (https://www.mohfw.gov.in/); AYUSH Ministry (www.ayush.gov.in); DGHS (https://dghs.gov.in/content/1344_1_MedicalEducation.aspx ); Medical Counselling Committee (https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling/); (Admission Central Counselling Committee of Ministry of AYUSH) aaccc.gov.in and other concerned Authorities of participating States/Universities/Institutions, till the conclusion of the final round of Counselling.

  • Feb 12, 2023 02:57 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Notification releasing soon

    NTA will soon release the NEET Ug 2023 notification. Candidates are advised to keep checking websites for updates.

  • Feb 12, 2023 02:53 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Websites to keep eye 

    nta.ac.in

    neet.nta.nic.in

  • Feb 12, 2023 02:51 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Know how to register

    Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

    Click on NEET UG 2023 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

    Make the payment of application fees.

    Once done, click on submit.

    Your application has been submitted.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Feb 12, 2023 02:50 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Exam in May

    National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the NEET UG 2023 examination on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet registration

NEET UG 2023 Registration Live: Latest updates on registration, exam dates

competitive exams
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 03:16 PM IST

NEET UG 2023 Registration Live updates: NTA will begin the registration process for NEET UG soon.

NEET UG registration process to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
NEET UG registration process to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk

RSMSSB CHO admit card releasing tomorrow at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 12, 2023 01:03 PM IST

RSMSSB Community Health Officer (CHO) admit card will be released tomorrow, February 13.

RSMSSB CHO admit card releasing tomorrow at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in(PTI)
RSMSSB CHO admit card releasing tomorrow at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

TBJEE 2023 registration process to end today at tbjee.nic.in, know how to apply

competitive exams
Published on Feb 12, 2023 09:49 AM IST

TBJEE will end the registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023 on February 12.

TBJEE 2023 registration process to end today at tbjee.nic.in, know how to apply
TBJEE 2023 registration process to end today at tbjee.nic.in, know how to apply
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

TBJEE 2023: Registration process to end tomorrow at tbjee.nic.in

competitive exams
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 09:44 AM IST

TBJEE registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023 will end tomorrow.

TBJEE 2023: Registration process to end tomorrow at tbjee.nic.in
TBJEE 2023: Registration process to end tomorrow at tbjee.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

IIFT MBA result released at iift.nta.nic.in, download result here

competitive exams
Published on Feb 11, 2023 05:45 PM IST

IIFT MBA Result 2023 released at iift.nta.nic.in.

IIFT MBA result released at iift.nta.nic.in
IIFT MBA result released at iift.nta.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

NEET MDS 2023 application process to end tomorrow, know how to apply

competitive exams
Published on Feb 11, 2023 04:39 PM IST

NEET MDS 2023 registration process to end on February 12.

NEET MDS 2023 application process to end tomorrow(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
NEET MDS 2023 application process to end tomorrow(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

KVS Hindi Translator exam city slip released at kvsangathan.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 11, 2023 01:56 PM IST

KVS exam city slip released for the Hindi Translator recruitment examination.

KVS Hindi Translator exam city slip released at kvsangathan.nic.in
KVS Hindi Translator exam city slip released at kvsangathan.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

KVS PGT exam city slip released at kvsangathan.nic.in, get link

competitive exams
Published on Feb 11, 2023 01:21 PM IST

The exam city slip has been released for Post Graduate Teacher (2022) recruitment exam

KVS PGT exam city slip released at kvsangathan.nic.in
KVS PGT exam city slip released at kvsangathan.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

UGC NET Exam 2023: Subject and date wise schedule released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 11, 2023 01:07 PM IST

UGC NET Exam 2023 subject and date wise schedule has been released. Candidates can check the official notice at the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA UGC NET answer key for December 2018 exam has been released at ntanet.nic.in.(Hindustan Times)
NTA UGC NET answer key for December 2018 exam has been released at ntanet.nic.in.(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5, registration ends tomorrow at natboard.edu.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 11, 2023 09:40 AM IST

NEET PG 2023 exam will be conducted on March 5, 2023. The registration process will end tomorrow, February 12, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5, registration ends tomorrow at natboard.edu.in
NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5, registration ends tomorrow at natboard.edu.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

TNOU TEE 2023 exam postponed due to TNTET, notice at tnou.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 11, 2023 08:54 AM IST

TNOU TEE 2023 exam has been postponed due to TNTET exam dates. Candidates can check the exam postponement notice on the official site of TNOU at tnou.ac.in.

TNOU TEE 2023 exam postponed due to TNTET, notice at tnou.ac.in
TNOU TEE 2023 exam postponed due to TNTET, notice at tnou.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023 released, know how to download

competitive exams
Published on Feb 10, 2023 09:15 PM IST

LIC Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) preliminary exam admit card 2023 released at licindia.in.

LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023 released at licindia.in
LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023 released at licindia.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

UP B.E.d 2023: Registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in, know how to register

competitive exams
Published on Feb 10, 2023 08:27 PM IST

UP B.E.d 2023 registration process begins today at bujhansi.ac.in.

UP B.E.d 2023: Registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in
UP B.E.d 2023: Registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 Admit card out at jkpsc.nic.in, get link to download

competitive exams
Published on Feb 10, 2023 05:08 PM IST

JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 Admit card out at jkpsc.nic.in
JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 Admit card out at jkpsc.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

West Bengal TET result 2022: Know how to check

competitive exams
Updated on Feb 10, 2023 05:30 PM IST

WBBPE will announce the result of the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2022) anytime soon.

West Bengal TET result 2022: Know how to check
West Bengal TET result 2022: Know how to check
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out