NEET UG 2023 Registration Live: Latest updates on registration, exam dates
NEET UG 2023 Registration Live updates: NTA will begin the registration process for NEET UG soon.
The NEET UG 2023 exam registration will open as soon. The admissions test is scheduled to take place in May. Candidates will be able to register for NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in.
The NTA will post an information bulletin and a test notification on the same website prior to accepting registrations.
NEET 2023 will take place on May 7, 2023, on a Sunday.
On the exam bulletin and notice, there will be information on application fees and other test-related details.
For admission to UG medical programmes, including MBBS and BDS, NEET, or the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates, is held.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 12, 2023 03:16 PM IST
NEET UG 2023: Reservation criteria
Scheduled Caste (SC) – 15% of seats in every course.
Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 7.5% of seats in every course.
Persons with Disability (PwD) – 5% seats in each of OPEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, and ST category seats.
Feb 12, 2023 03:11 PM IST
NEET UG 2023: Age limit
The candidate's age should be 17 years at the time of admission.
Feb 12, 2023 03:08 PM IST
NEET UG 2023: Exam will be conducted in 13 languages
The languages in which the NEET (UG) 2022 would be conducted are: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Feb 12, 2023 03:07 PM IST
NEET UG 2023: Marking scheme
Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)
Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)
Unanswered/Marked for Review: No mark (0).
Feb 12, 2023 03:04 PM IST
NEET UG 2023: Exam will consists of four subjects
The NEET (UG) 2022 Test Pattern consists of four Subjects. Two sections will be included for each subject. Candidates can select to attempt any 10 of the 15 questions in Section B, which has 15 questions, and Section A, which has 35 questions.
Feb 12, 2023 03:02 PM IST
NEET UG 2023: Keep eye on below mentioned websites
All Candidates appearing in NEET (UG) - 2022 must regularly check updates on the website of NTA (https://neet.nta.nic.in/); MoH&FW (https://www.mohfw.gov.in/); AYUSH Ministry (www.ayush.gov.in); DGHS (https://dghs.gov.in/content/1344_1_MedicalEducation.aspx ); Medical Counselling Committee (https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling/); (Admission Central Counselling Committee of Ministry of AYUSH) aaccc.gov.in and other concerned Authorities of participating States/Universities/Institutions, till the conclusion of the final round of Counselling.
Feb 12, 2023 02:57 PM IST
NEET UG 2023: Notification releasing soon
NTA will soon release the NEET Ug 2023 notification. Candidates are advised to keep checking websites for updates.
Feb 12, 2023 02:53 PM IST
NEET UG 2023: Websites to keep eye
nta.ac.in
neet.nta.nic.in
Feb 12, 2023 02:51 PM IST
NEET UG 2023: Know how to register
Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on NEET UG 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and fill in the application form.
Make the payment of application fees.
Once done, click on submit.
Your application has been submitted.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Feb 12, 2023 02:50 PM IST
NEET UG 2023: Exam in May
National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the NEET UG 2023 examination on Sunday, May 7, 2023.