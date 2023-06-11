NEET UG 2023 Result Live: NTA NEET scorecards, answer key awaited at neet.nta.nic.in
- NEET UG 2023 Result Live Updates: NTA NEET result, final answer key is awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
NEET UG 2023 Result Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will declare NEET UG 2023 Result and NEET UG final answer key in due course of time. The date of time of release of result and final answer key has not been shared by the Agency yet. When released, candidates can check their scores and download final answer key through the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
The Agency will also release the category wise cut off marks, percentile ranks and name of all India toppers and merit list.
This year NEET UG exam was conducted on May 7, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. The provisional answer key was released on June 4 and the last date to raise objections against the answer key was till June 6, 2023. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on NEET UG 2023 result date and time, direct link, cut off, toppers and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 11 Jun 2023 04:48 PM
NEET UG 2023: J&K students are eligible for 15% AIQ
Candidates from UT of J&K and Ladakh are eligible for 15% All India Quota and the candidates from respective UTs can participate like other States.
- Sun, 11 Jun 2023 04:45 PM
NEET UG 2023: Know how to check the results
Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2023 results.
Key in your login details.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the results and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Sun, 11 Jun 2023 04:41 PM
NEET Result 2023: Date and Time
NEET Result 2023 date and time has not been shared by NTA yet. The result when declared can be checked by appeared candidates on the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.