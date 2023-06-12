Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET answer key for Manipur candidates out, results for all expected soon

NEET answer key for Manipur candidates out, results for all expected soon

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 12, 2023 09:10 AM IST

Manipur NEET aspirants have been asked to challenge the answer key, if required, till 4 pm today, June 12.

National Testing Agency has issued provisional answer keys of NEET UG 2023 for Manipur candidates whose exam was postponed and held on June 6. The agency has displayed scanned images of OMR sheets and recorded responses along with answer keys on neet.nta.nic.in.

Manipur NEET 2023 answer key out on neet.nta.nic.in, result likely soon (HT Photo)
Manipur NEET aspirants have been asked to challenge the answer key, if required, till 4 pm today, June 12.

NEET answer key for other candidates were issued earlier this month and the feedback window is over. After the closure of the feedback facility for Manipur aspirants, NTA is expected to announce NEET 2023 results.

Candidates can check their scores on neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in, when available. NEET 2023 result live updates.

NTA has informed that scanned image of OMR sheets has also been sent to registered email addresses of candidates.

While challenging the answer key or OMR sheet, a non-refundable fee of 200 per question will be applicable, it said.

NEET UG 2023 took place on May 7 across the country and abroad, except for Manipur where the exam had to be delayed due to the law and order situation in the state.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
