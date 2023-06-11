Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2023 Result Live: NTA NEET scorecards, answer key awaited at neet.nta.nic.in
Live

NEET UG 2023 Result Live: NTA NEET scorecards, answer key awaited at neet.nta.nic.in

Jun 11, 2023 04:48 PM IST
OPEN APP

NEET UG 2023 Result Live Updates: NTA NEET result, final answer key is awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

NEET UG 2023 Result Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will declare NEET UG 2023 Result and NEET UG final answer key in due course of time. The date of time of release of result and final answer key has not been shared by the Agency yet. When released, candidates can check their scores and download final answer key through the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. 

NEET UG 2023 Result Live Updates: NTA NEET scorecards, answer key, direct link, cut off, toppers at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG 2023 Result Live Updates: NTA NEET scorecards, answer key, direct link, cut off, toppers at neet.nta.nic.in

The Agency will also release the category wise cut off marks, percentile ranks and name of all India toppers and merit list. 

This year NEET UG exam was conducted on May 7, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. The provisional answer key was released on June 4 and the last date to raise objections against the answer key was till June 6, 2023. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on NEET UG 2023 result date and time, direct link, cut off, toppers and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 11, 2023 04:48 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023: J&K students are eligible for 15% AIQ

    Candidates from UT of J&K and Ladakh are eligible for 15% All India Quota and the candidates from respective UTs can participate like other States.

  • Jun 11, 2023 04:45 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Know how to check the results

    Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

    On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2023 results.

    Key in your login details.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the results and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jun 11, 2023 04:41 PM IST

    NEET Result 2023: Date and Time 

    NEET Result 2023 date and time has not been shared by NTA yet. The result when declared can be checked by appeared candidates on the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet medical

NEET UG 2023 Result Live: NTA NEET scorecards, answer key awaited

competitive exams
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 04:45 PM IST

NEET UG 2023 Result Live Updates: NTA NEET result, final answer key is awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

NEET UG 2023 Result Live Updates: NTA NEET scorecards, answer key, direct link, cut off, toppers at neet.nta.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

IISER 2023 admit card released at iiseradmission.in, here's direct link

IISER released the IISER Aptitude Test 2023 admit card at iiseradmission.in.

IISER 2023 admit card released at iiseradmission.in
competitive exams
Published on Jun 11, 2023 01:03 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key: Raise objections till June 12 at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key has been released. The direct link to raise objections is given below.

JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key: Raise objections till June 12 at jeeadv.ac.in
competitive exams
Published on Jun 11, 2023 12:39 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JEE Advanced 2023 answer key released at jeeadv.ac.in, download here

JEE Advanced 2023 answer key released at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2023 answer key released at jeeadv.ac.in
competitive exams
Published on Jun 11, 2023 11:47 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip out for June 12 exam, link here

CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip has been released for June 12, 2023 exam. The download link is given below.

CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip out for June 12 exam, link here
competitive exams
Published on Jun 11, 2023 11:13 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CUET UG 2023 Admit card out for June 12 exam, download link here

CUET UG 2023 Admit card has been released for June 12 exam. The download link is given below.

CUET UG 2023 Admit card out for June 12 exam, download link here
competitive exams
Published on Jun 11, 2023 10:53 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CUET PG 2023: Exam city intimation slip for June 13 exam out at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip has been released for June 13, 2023. Candidates can check the link given below.

CUET PG 2023: Exam city intimation slip for June 13 exam out at cuet.nta.nic.in
competitive exams
Published on Jun 11, 2023 09:25 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 out for Phase I, download link here

UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 out for Phase I. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 out for Phase I, download link here(Agencies/file)
competitive exams
Published on Jun 11, 2023 08:35 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

IISER 2023 admit card releasing today at iiseradmission.in, know how to download

Candidates can download the IISER 2023 admit card from the official website at iiseradmission.in after 9 pm.

IISER 2023 admit card releasing today at iiseradmission.in
competitive exams
Published on Jun 10, 2023 05:58 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JEECUP 2023 registration process to end today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2023 registration process to end today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
competitive exams
Published on Jun 10, 2023 05:31 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 for Phase 2: How to download at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 for Phase 2 will be released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The steps to download the hall tickets is given below.

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 for Phase 2: How to download at ugcnet.nta.nic.in(Hindustan Times)
competitive exams
Published on Jun 10, 2023 02:42 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JEE Advanced 2023 answer key releasing tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2023 answer key will be released tomorrow, June 11, 2023. Candidates can download it by following the steps given below.

JEE Advanced 2023 answer key releasing tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in
competitive exams
Published on Jun 10, 2023 01:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

COMEDK UGET 2023 counselling schedule released at comedk.org

COMDEK UGET 2023 counselling registration process to begin, tomorrow June 11.

COMEDK UGET 2023 counselling schedule released at comedk.org
competitive exams
Published on Jun 10, 2023 01:02 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

COMEDK Result 2023: UGET results declared, here’s how to download scorecard

COMEDK Result 2023 announced today, June 10, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download scorecard.

COMEDK Result 2023: UGET results today, here’s how to download scorecard
competitive exams
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 11:07 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CUET PG 2023: Exam city intimation slip out for June 12 exam, download link here

CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip for June 12 exam has been released. The download link is given below.

CUET PG 2023: Exam city intimation slip out for June 12 exam, download link here
competitive exams
Published on Jun 10, 2023 08:22 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out