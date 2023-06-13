Home / Education / Exam Results / NEET Result 2023 Live: Updates on NEET UG result, expected cut-off
Live

NEET Result 2023 Live: Updates on NEET UG result, expected cut-off

Jun 13, 2023 11:22 AM IST
OPEN APP

NEET 2023 Result Live Updates: Candidates can check NEET UG 2023 scores on neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Check updates below.

NEET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce soon results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023. It will be available on neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in. 

NEET 2023 result date, time live updates
NEET 2023 result date, time live updates(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

NTA will announce names of all India toppers, marks scored by them and category-wise cut-off marks along with NEET results. 

The Medical entrance exam was held on May 7, 2023, except in Manipur. For 8,753 candidates of Manipur, the exam on June 6 in 11 cities, including the state capital Imphal.

Provisional answer keys for both May 7 and June 6 NEET exams have been released along with candidates recorded responses and OMR copies. The final answer key will be published along with or after results.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 13, 2023 11:22 AM IST

    NEET 2023: Important websites for medical aspirants

    Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in.

    AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC): aaccc.gov.in.

    National Medical Commission: nmc.org.in.

  • Jun 13, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    NEET result 2023 official websites

    1. neet.nta.nic.in
    2. ntaresults.nic.in
  • Jun 13, 2023 10:44 AM IST

    NEET 2023 expected cut-off

    Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer of Vidyamandir Classes says that expected cut-off marks of NEET UG 2023 are:

    General/Unreserved/EWS: 710-124 (50th percentile)

    OBC: 132-98 (40th)

    SC: 120-95 (40th)

    ST: 118-92 (40th)

  • Jun 13, 2023 10:37 AM IST

    NEET result 2023: What will be the cut-off mark this year?

    According to Sarvesh Chaubey, Deputy Regional Director, Aakash BYJU’S Live, these are the category-wise expected NEET 2023 cut-offs:

    General: 716-120*

    OBC: 119-95*

    SC: 119-95*

    ST: 119-95*

    General-PwD: 119-108*

    OBC-PwD: 107-95*

    SC-PwD: 107-95*

    ST-PwD: 107-95*

    *The information presented here are provisional. Cut-offs released by NTA are final.

  • Jun 13, 2023 10:35 AM IST

    NEET 2023 result: What will be announced along with results

    Result notice:

    1. Attendance in the exam.
    2. Number of qualified candidates.
    3. Category-wise cut-offs.
    4. All India toppers
    5. other details.

    Scorecards:

    1. Subject-wise score.
    2. Total score.
    3. All India rank of the candidate and other information.
  • Jun 13, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    When is NEET UG result 2023?

    NTA has not announced the date for NEET result 2023. As per various reports, it will be out today, June 13. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet results neet result exam result. + 1 more

NEET Result 2023 Live: Updates on NEET UG result, expected cut-off

exam results
Updated on Jun 13, 2023 11:13 AM IST

NEET 2023 Result Live Updates: Candidates can check NEET UG 2023 scores on neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Check updates below.

NEET 2023 result date, time live updates(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk

TS EdCET result 2023 announced on edcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link

TS EdCET result 2023 released on June 12 at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EdCET result 2023 announced on edcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link
exam results
Published on Jun 12, 2023 05:00 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TBJEE 2023 result released at tbresults.tripura.gov.in, here's direct link

Candidates who took the TBJEE 2023 examination can check the results on the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

TBJEE 2023 result released at tbresults.tripura.gov.in, direct link(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Published on Jun 12, 2023 03:18 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Tripura JEE result 2023 announced on tbjee.nic.in, steps to check marks

Tripura JEE result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check it on tbjee.nic.in, tripura.gov.in and/or tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

UPSC had declared the civil service exam results on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 03:29 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TS Edcet 2023 results out: Know how to check Edcet results at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS Ed.CET2023 results are available at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS Edcet 2023 results: Know how to check Edcet results at edcet.tsche.ac.in(HT file)
exam results
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 04:57 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TBJEE 2023 result out at tbjee.nic.in, know how to check

TBJEE 2023 results announced on June 12 at 3 pm.

TBJEE 2023 result today at 3 pm at tbjee.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 03:31 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC Prelims 2023: Indian Forest Service Exam results out, direct link

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 released for the candidates who have qualified for the Indian Forest Service ( Main ) Examination 2023.

UPSC Prelims 2023 Indian Forest Service result released at upsc.gov.in
exam results
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 12:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here (HT file)
exam results
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 11:58 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam results 2023 announced

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: Aspirants can check roll number-wise results on upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CSE Prelims result 2023 announced
exam results
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 12:11 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Maharashtra MHT-CET result 2023 declared

MHT CET result 2023 declared by the CET Cell, Maharashtra. Over 6 lakh students had registered for the entrance test this year.

MHT CET result 2023 declared for PCM, PCB groups(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Published on Jun 12, 2023 11:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

MHT CET result 2023 out on cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link & how to check

MHT CET 2023 result: Candidates can check their marks on cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET result 2023 declared, direct link to check PCM, PCB scores(HT file)
exam results
Published on Jun 12, 2023 10:55 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

MHT CET Result 2023 Live: Maharashtra CET results out, direct links here

MHT CET Result 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra CET results declared on cetcell.mahacet.org and mahacet.in.

MHT CET result 2023 live updates (Screengrab of Maharashtra CET result page)
exam results
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 12:54 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan High Court JJA, JA & Clerk Grade II results announced at hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court JJA JA Clerk Grade II results released today at hcraj.nic.in.

Rajasthan High Court JJA JA Clerk Grade II results announced at hcraj.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Published on Jun 11, 2023 06:31 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar STET Commerce 2022 result out at secondary.biharboardonline.com, get link

Bihar STET Commerce 2022 result released at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar STET Commerce 2022 result out at secondary.biharboardonline.com
exam results
Published on Jun 11, 2023 03:39 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

MHT CET Result 2023 releasing tomorrow at mahacet.org, here’s how to check scores

MHT CET Result 2023 will be declared tomorrow, June 12, 2023. Candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

MHT CET Result 2023 releasing tomorrow at mahacet.org, here’s how to check scores (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Published on Jun 11, 2023 01:47 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out