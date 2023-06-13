NEET Result 2023 Live: Updates on NEET UG result, expected cut-off

NEET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce soon results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023. It will be available on neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in. NEET 2023 result date, time live updates(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

NTA will announce names of all India toppers, marks scored by them and category-wise cut-off marks along with NEET results.

The Medical entrance exam was held on May 7, 2023, except in Manipur. For 8,753 candidates of Manipur, the exam on June 6 in 11 cities, including the state capital Imphal.

Provisional answer keys for both May 7 and June 6 NEET exams have been released along with candidates recorded responses and OMR copies. The final answer key will be published along with or after results.