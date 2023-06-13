NEET Result 2023: Two students top with 720 marks, cut-offs up for all

NEET UG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023. This time, two students – Prabhanjan J of Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi of Andhra Pradesh have topped the medical entrance exam with a score of 720 out of 720. NEET result 2023 live updates. NEET Result 2023: Two students top with 720 marks (HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

Candidates can soon check their individual results on neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Notably, cut-off marks of NEET UG have increased across all categories.

Unreserved, EWS: 720-137 marks (50th percentile)

OBC, SC, ST: 136-107 marks (40th percentile)

UR/EWS & PH: 136-121 (45th percentile)

OBE/SC+PH: 120-107 (40th percentile)

ST+PH: 120-108 (40th percentile)

These are the top 20 rank holders of NEET UG 2023:

Rank 1: PRABANJAN J, BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTHI (720 marks)

Rank 3: KAUSTAV BAURI (716)

Rank 4: PRANJAL AGGARWAL (715)

Rank 5: DHRUV ADVANI (715)

Rank 6: SURYA SIDDHARTH N (715)

Rank 7: SHRINIKETH RAVI (715)

Rank 8: SWAYAM SHAKTI TRIPATHY (715)

Rank 9: VARUN S (715)

Rank 10: PARTH KHANDELWAL (715)

Rank 11: ASHIKA AGGARWAL (715)

Rank 12: SAYAN PRADHAN (715)

Rank 13: HARSHIT BANSAL (715)

Rank 14: SHASHANK KUMAR (715)

Rank 15: KANCHANI GEYANTH RAGHU RAM REDDY (715)

Rank 16: SHUBHAMM BANSAL (715)

Rank 17: BHASKAR KUMAR (715)

Rank 18: DEV BHATIA (715)

Rank 19: ARNAB PATI (715)

Rank 20: SHASHANK SINHA (715)

This year, as many as 2087462 candidates had registered for NEET UG and of them, 2038596 took the medical entrance test and 1145976 have qualified.

The entrance test was held on May 7 except in Manipur. For students of Manipur, the test took place on June 6 at 11 cities located in various parts of the country.

NEET is held at national level for admission to Medical, Vaterinary, AYSH, BSc Nursing and Life Sciences courses.

