NEET 2023: Malerkotla’s Pranjal Aggarwal tops female category, bags AIR 4

Pranjal Aggarwal from Malerkotla has topped the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in female category with an All India Rank (AIR) of four. Pranjal wishes to become a cardiologist or neurologist. (HT Photo)

The 18-year-old scored 715 marks in the medical entrance exam whose result was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday.

Her father, Vikas Aggarwal, is a cloth merchant and mother Monika Aggarwal a homemaker.

She completed her schooling from a private school in Dhuri, Sangrur, and now wants to pursue her dream of becoming a cardiologist or neurologist after enrolling in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

“My parents and teachers guided and inspired me at every step during my preparation. I have always wanted to become a doctor and therefore was preparing for the exam for the last two years,” said Pranjal, adding that she studied for at least 12 hours daily.

Sharing her success mantra, she said, “We should never give up, and just keep working hard to achieve our dreams and goals.”

The NEET exam was conducted at various centres in 499 cities across the country on May 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Harmandeep Singh Harmandeep Singh is staff Correspondent and have specialisation in investigative reporting. He covers Punjab politics, mining, crime, school education, health, medical education, administration, labour department, brain-drain and rural areas besides burning issues of Sangrur and Barnala districts. ...view detail