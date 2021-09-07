NEET UG Admit Card 2021 released, here’s how to download

National Testing Agency, NTA has released NEET UG Admit Card 2021 on September 6, 2021. Candidates who will appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. The medical entrance examination will be conducted on September 12, 2021.

The admit card has been released after Supreme Court declined to entertain pleas seeking postponement of the examination on September 6. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to Download admit card

NEET UG Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

“The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on Date and timing as indicated in their Admit Card. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the Examination Centre, on the Date and Timing other than that allotted to him/her in his / her Admit Card,” read the official notice.