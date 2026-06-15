The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG Admit Card 2026 for the re-exam. Candidates who will appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Admit Card 2026 released for re-exam at neet.nta.nic.in, here's how to download

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The re-exam will be held on June 21, 2026. The examination will be held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 2.15 pm. The exam duration has been extended by 15 minutes to complete the mandatory examination formalities, such as signing attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA introduces student friendly measures for June 21 test, here's what's new

The re-exam will be held at different location throughout the country at 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2026 comprises Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology). The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions which must be attempted by the candidates in 180 minutes. The total marks is 720.

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{{^usCountry}} Direct link to download NEET UG Admit Card 2026 NEET UG Admit Card 2026: How to download re-exam hall ticket {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Direct link to download NEET UG Admit Card 2026 NEET UG Admit Card 2026: How to download re-exam hall ticket {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates who want to appear for the NEET UG re-exam can download the hall ticket through the simple steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates who want to appear for the NEET UG re-exam can download the hall ticket through the simple steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on NEET UG Admit Card 2026 for re-exam link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on NEET UG Admit Card 2026 for re-exam link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the hall ticket and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the hall ticket and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

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"Around 100,000 students have already downloaded their Admit Cards. The functionality of verifying your Bank Account details for refund, after logging in with 2-factor authentication, is in the interest of students only. There is load on our servers, but our teams are working to ensure that all candidates are able to download their Admit Cards," the NTA said to ANI.

On Friday, June 12, Education Minister Pradhan had said that the exam will be held again on June 21. While speaking to ANI, the Education Minister said, "Through all of you, I appeal to all NEET students: have faith and focus on your studies. The NEET exam will be conducted in a very organised manner on the 21st. I appeal to everyone through you; the cooperation of society is needed. The NTA has decided to grant them an additional 15 minutes."

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