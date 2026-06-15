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NEET UG Admit Card 2026 released for re-exam at neet.nta.nic.in, here's how to download

NEET UG Admit Card 2026 for re-exam has been released. The steps to download the hall ticket is given here. 

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 08:25 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG Admit Card 2026 for the re-exam. Candidates who will appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Admit Card 2026 released for re-exam at neet.nta.nic.in, here's how to download

The re-exam will be held on June 21, 2026. The examination will be held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 2.15 pm. The exam duration has been extended by 15 minutes to complete the mandatory examination formalities, such as signing attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA introduces student friendly measures for June 21 test, here's what's new

The re-exam will be held at different location throughout the country at 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2026 comprises Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology). The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions which must be attempted by the candidates in 180 minutes. The total marks is 720.

"Around 100,000 students have already downloaded their Admit Cards. The functionality of verifying your Bank Account details for refund, after logging in with 2-factor authentication, is in the interest of students only. There is load on our servers, but our teams are working to ensure that all candidates are able to download their Admit Cards," the NTA said to ANI.

On Friday, June 12, Education Minister Pradhan had said that the exam will be held again on June 21. While speaking to ANI, the Education Minister said, "Through all of you, I appeal to all NEET students: have faith and focus on your studies. The NEET exam will be conducted in a very organised manner on the 21st. I appeal to everyone through you; the cooperation of society is needed. The NTA has decided to grant them an additional 15 minutes."

Official Notice Here 

 
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Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Home / Education News / Competitive Exams / NEET UG Admit Card 2026 released for re-exam at neet.nta.nic.in, here's how to download
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