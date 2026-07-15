National Testing Agency, NTA will close the NEET UG Answer Key 2026 objection window on July 15, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objection against the answer key can find the link through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Answer Key 2026: Objection window closes today, raise objection at neet.nta.nic.in

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay a processing fee of ₹200/- for each response challenge.

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here

The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking by today 11 am. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

Candidates can log in to the official website using their credentials to view their scanned OMR sheets and recorded responses. To ensure data security and privacy, a Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) system has been implemented; candidates will be prompted to enter a One-Time Password (OTP) sent to their registered mobile number and email address before gaining access.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Direct link to raise objection for NEET UG Answer Key 2026 NEET UG Answer Key 2026: How to raise objection {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Direct link to raise objection for NEET UG Answer Key 2026 NEET UG Answer Key 2026: How to raise objection {{/usCountry}}

Read More

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Answer Key 2026 objection window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The NEET re-exam was held on June 21, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The re-NEET was conducted after the cancellation of the May 3 examination for over 20 lakh students over the alleged paper leak.

The result of the re-National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be announced by July 20, a senior official at the NTA confirmed.

NEET UG Answer Key 2026 released at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here

The official did not provide an exact date but confirmed that the agency is working on a war footing to release the results soon. The official, however, assured that the academic year for MBBS students will not be delayed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.