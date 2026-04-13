The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the NEET UG Exam City Slip 2026. Candidates who will appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download the exam city slip through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Exam City Slip 2026 released at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here(Unsplash)

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The candidates are required to check/ download their examination city intimation slip for NEET UG 2026 using their application number and date of birth.

Direct link to download NEET UG Exam City Slip 2026

NEET UG Exam City Slip 2026: How to download

To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Exam City Slip 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

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{{^usCountry}} 5. Your exam city slip will be displayed on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Your exam city slip will be displayed on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 6. Check the exam city slip and download it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Check the exam city slip and download it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Agency is conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG 2026 at various locations across the country and abroad on May 3, 2026, from 2 pm to 5 pm, in pen-and-paper mode. The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2026 comprises Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology). The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions, which must be attempted by the candidates in 180 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Agency is conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG 2026 at various locations across the country and abroad on May 3, 2026, from 2 pm to 5 pm, in pen-and-paper mode. The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2026 comprises Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology). The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions, which must be attempted by the candidates in 180 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The test duration would be three (03) hours. Compensatory time of one hour for examination of three hours (03:00 hrs) duration for PwD/PwBD candidate (having a physical limitation to write) will be given, whether such a candidate uses the facility of a scribe or not. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The test duration would be three (03) hours. Compensatory time of one hour for examination of three hours (03:00 hrs) duration for PwD/PwBD candidate (having a physical limitation to write) will be given, whether such a candidate uses the facility of a scribe or not. {{/usCountry}}

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NEET (UG) -2026 is being conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu mediums.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for NEET (UG) - 2026, she/he can contact NTA at 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at neetug2026@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.

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