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NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA introduces student friendly measures for June 21 test, here's what's new

NTA has taken new student friendly measures for candidates appearing for NEET UG Re-Exam 2026. The re-test will be held on June 21, 2026. 

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 12:58 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The National Testing Agency, NTA, has introduced student-friendly measures for NEET UG re-exam 2026 to be held on June 21, 2026. The measures have been taken to conduct the exam in a manner that is fair, secure and responsive to the needs of candidates.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Check student friendly measures

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA introduces student friendly measures for June 21 test, here's what's new(PTI)

As per the official notice, the NEET examination will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 2.15 pm. The exam duration has been extended by 15 minutes to complete the mandatory examination formalities, such as signing attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures.

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The revised examination window has been designed to ensure that candidates can utilise the intended examination time without feeling that administrative processes detract from their opportunity to attempt the paper.

Secondly, the space available for rough work in the question paper has been increased. There will be four rough pages instead of two, giving appearing candidates more space for calculations, diagrams and other workings during the examination.

The Agency has already released the exam city slip for the NEET re-exam. The admit card is expected to be released by June 14, 2026.

Students who will be appearing for the re-exam are struggling with exhaustion, uncertainty, and a loss of confidence. Experts point to several psychological challenges that students may be experiencing, including performance anxiety, mental fatigue, burnout, fear of unfair comparison, social pressure, and emotional volatility.

The NEET main exam was held on May 3, 2026, but was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.

Official Notice Here 

 
nta national testing agency neet
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Home / Education News / Competitive Exams / NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA introduces student friendly measures for June 21 test, here's what's new
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