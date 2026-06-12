The National Testing Agency, NTA, has introduced student-friendly measures for NEET UG re-exam 2026 to be held on June 21, 2026. The measures have been taken to conduct the exam in a manner that is fair, secure and responsive to the needs of candidates.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Check student friendly measures

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA introduces student friendly measures for June 21 test, here's what's new(PTI)

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As per the official notice, the NEET examination will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 2.15 pm. The exam duration has been extended by 15 minutes to complete the mandatory examination formalities, such as signing attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures.

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The revised examination window has been designed to ensure that candidates can utilise the intended examination time without feeling that administrative processes detract from their opportunity to attempt the paper.

Secondly, the space available for rough work in the question paper has been increased. There will be four rough pages instead of two, giving appearing candidates more space for calculations, diagrams and other workings during the examination.

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{{^usCountry}} Also, the Agency has decided that two rough work pages will be placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while two pages will be placed at the end. This is done for left-handed candidates to be more comfortable with their rough work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also, the Agency has decided that two rough work pages will be placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while two pages will be placed at the end. This is done for left-handed candidates to be more comfortable with their rough work. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This revised layout has been incorporated into both the English and regional-language versions of the question paper, so candidates can use whichever pages are more convenient for them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This revised layout has been incorporated into both the English and regional-language versions of the question paper, so candidates can use whichever pages are more convenient for them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "NTA believes that even small improvements in examination design can have a positive impact on the experience of candidates during a high-stakes examination. These measures have therefore been introduced with the objective of making the examination process more comfortable and candidate-friendly while maintaining the highest standards of fairness and security", read the press note. NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Exam city slip released {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "NTA believes that even small improvements in examination design can have a positive impact on the experience of candidates during a high-stakes examination. These measures have therefore been introduced with the objective of making the examination process more comfortable and candidate-friendly while maintaining the highest standards of fairness and security", read the press note. NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Exam city slip released {{/usCountry}}

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The Agency has already released the exam city slip for the NEET re-exam. The admit card is expected to be released by June 14, 2026.

Students who will be appearing for the re-exam are struggling with exhaustion, uncertainty, and a loss of confidence. Experts point to several psychological challenges that students may be experiencing, including performance anxiety, mental fatigue, burnout, fear of unfair comparison, social pressure, and emotional volatility.

The NEET main exam was held on May 3, 2026, but was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.

Official Notice Here

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