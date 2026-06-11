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    SSC JE Exam 2026: Option cum preference form released at ssc.gov.in, check notice here

    SSC JE Exam 2026 option cum preference form has been released on ssc.gov.in. The official notice is given here. 

    Published on: Jun 11, 2026 5:06 PM IST
    Edited by Papri Chanda
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    Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE Exam 2026 option cum preference form. Candidates who will appear for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025 can find the form on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    SSC building
    SSC building

    The last date to submit the option cum preference will be June 14, 2026. Further, a confirmation email will also be sent to the candidate’s registered email after completion of the process of submission of Option-cum-Preference.

    As per the official notice, candidates who fail to exercise their Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the aforesaid period shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cumPreference and such candidates shall not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection. Therefore, the candidates who have appeared in Paper-II are required to mandatorily exercise their Option-cum-Preference for consideration of their candidature in the final merit list/final selection in Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025.

    SSC JE Exam 2026: How to fill option cum preference form

    To submit the option cum preference form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

    3. Your SSC JE Exam 2026 option cum preference form will be displayed on the screen.

    4. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

    5. Click on submit and your form is submitted.

    6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

    Official Notice Here

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    Home/Education/Competitive Exams/SSC JE Exam 2026: Option Cum Preference Form Released At Ssc.gov.in, Check Notice Here
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