National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG re-exam on June 21, 2026. The re-exam will be held in a single shift - 2 pm to 5 pm- at all exam centres across the country.

NEET UG re-exam paper setters under lockdown till June 21 to prevent paper leak: Report(Representative image)

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To avoid any further paper leaks and ensure the sanctity of the examination, authorities have placed all paper setters involved in preparing the question paper under strict lockdown until June 21, 2026.

NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: NTA releases city intimation slips for June 21, here's how to download

According to a report by The Times of India, the paper setters, moderators, and translators have been housed at a secure, undisclosed location and are restricted from any contact with the outside world. The paper setters are not allowed to use mobile phones, laptops and personal communication devices. Access to the internet and outside contacts has been tightly controlled.

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{{^usCountry}} These measures are taken in the wake of the controversy surrounding the NEET UG main exam, which was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These measures are taken in the wake of the controversy surrounding the NEET UG main exam, which was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The officials said to TOI that every stage of the examination cycle- from question paper development and translation to moderation, printing, packaging, storage, transportation, and distribution is now being subjected to enhanced oversight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officials said to TOI that every stage of the examination cycle- from question paper development and translation to moderation, printing, packaging, storage, transportation, and distribution is now being subjected to enhanced oversight. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Agency has also clarified that messages claiming the 'leak', pre-access or 'sale' of the question paper were circulated on social media and message platforms are false, fabricated and misleading. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Agency has also clarified that messages claiming the 'leak', pre-access or 'sale' of the question paper were circulated on social media and message platforms are false, fabricated and misleading. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Agency has further informed that it is actively identifying such channels, accounts, and content, and reporting them to the relevant platforms and cybercrime authorities for immediate takedown and action. Formal complaints have been filed with law enforcement and cybercrime authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Agency has further informed that it is actively identifying such channels, accounts, and content, and reporting them to the relevant platforms and cybercrime authorities for immediate takedown and action. Formal complaints have been filed with law enforcement and cybercrime authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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Indian Air Force roped in to transport NEET papers as NTA tightens guard for June 21 re-exam

NTA has roped in the Indian Air Force to transport question papers for the NEET re-exam. On Friday, June 5, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally overseeing the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam following a paper leak.

The exam city slip for the re-exam has been released, and all candidates appearing for the re-exam can download it from the official website of NTA NEET.

The NEET exam was held on May 3, 2026. After allegations of paper leak across the country, the Agency cancelled the exam on May 12, 2026. The allegations of paper leaks are under investigation by the CBI.

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राष्ट्रीय परीक्षा एजेंसी (NTA) के संज्ञान में आया है कि सोशल मीडिया और मैसेजिंग प्लेटफ़ॉर्म पर कुछ संदेश प्रसारित किए जा रहे हैं, जिनमें NEET (UG) 2026 पुनः परीक्षा के प्रश्नपत्र के "लीक", पूर्व-पहुँच अथवा "बिक्री" का दावा किया जा रहा है।



ये सभी दावे पूर्णतः झूठे, फ़र्ज़ी और… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 6, 2026

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