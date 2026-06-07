Indian Air Force roped in to transport NEET papers as NTA tightens guard for June 21 re-exam

In a first for any national entrance examination, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be engaged to transport question papers for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled on June 21. The move comes as authorities step up efforts to ensure a secure and error-free examination process after the original test was cancelled over allegations of paper leak. The NEET UG exam will be held again on June 21. (Representative image)

The examination is expected to be conducted for more than 2.2 million students across the country, with enhanced security protocols being put in place to protect the integrity of the process, earlier HT reported.

Enhanced security measures National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh announced the decision while virtually attending a meeting convened by Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to review arrangements for the examination.

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According to a Hyderabad government release, "He (Singh) stated that, for the first time, the Indian Air Force is being engaged to transport question papers, reflecting the importance being accorded to maintaining the integrity and security of the examination process."

Singh also informed the meeting that enhanced security protocols are being implemented for the examination.

Telangana government reviews preparations During the meeting, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao instructed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the conduct of the medical entrance examination. He directed district authorities to work in close coordination with all concerned departments so that candidates have a hassle-free experience on the day of the test, news agency PTI reported.

Also read | In a first, Centre may use armed forces for NEET-UG re-exam logistics on June 21

State Principal Secretary (Health) Christina Z Chongthu said that around 73,000 students are expected to appear for the examination at 208 centres spread across 24 cities in Telangana.

She added that necessary arrangements relating to infrastructure, transportation, security, power supply, drinking water and other essential facilities are being put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

Police asked to maintain constant vigil State Director General (Law and Order) Mahesh Bhagwat stressed the importance of close coordination between the police department and the district administration. He directed police officials to ensure comprehensive security arrangements at all examination centres and maintain constant vigil.

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He also cautioned officials against rumour mongering and misinformation, advising them to actively monitor and utilize social media platforms to promptly address any false information that may affect the conduct of the examination.

PM Modi is personally supervising: Govt The Supreme Court was informed on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally supervising the NEET-UG cancellation, following a paper leak.

The submission was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta after the apex court sought a response from the government in an affidavit detailing how and in which manner the process and conclusion of the leak probe would be done.

“Honourable Prime Minister is personally supervising,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court, according to LiveLaw.

During the hearing, Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha asked the Centre about how much monitoring of implementation has happened and the reason behind the leak.

Investigation with CBI On May 12, the NTA cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. The paper leak allegations are under investigation by the CBI.

A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21. Earlier in 2024, after the questions of NEET-UG were allegedly leaked, the Supreme Court had refused to cancel the test but passed various directions aimed at tackling paper leaks and also a criterion for cancelling public exams.