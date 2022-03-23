NEET-UG Counselling 2021: Mop - Up round result released at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on March 23 has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 counselling mop-up round result. Candidates who have applied for the mop-up round counselling can visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in to check the seat allotment results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Mop-Up Round of NEET UG 2021 Counselling is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS up to 08:00 AM of 24.03.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com", reads the official notification.

Direct link to check the result

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Check Mop-Up Round Result

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the UG Medical Counselling tab

Click on 'mop-up round result' link

A pdf will appear on the screen

NEET-UG 2021 mop-up round result will appear on the screen

Take a print out for further reference.

Candidates can check notification here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}