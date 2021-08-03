Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEST 2021 admit card released, exam on August 14
competitive exams

NEST 2021 admit card released, exam on August 14

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 admit cards have been released. Candidates who have registered for the NEST 2021 can download the admit card from the official website nestexam.in. The NEST 2021 will be held on August 14.
Admit cards will not be dispatched to any applicant. Applicants must download their admit cards from NEST website (after login). The download link will be available only till the day of the examination, candidates have been informed.

NEST is a compulsory online/computer based test for admission to the five year Integrated MSc programme in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics, at National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM–DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

NEST 2021 will be held in two shifts: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM.

NEST 2021 result will be available on September 1.

