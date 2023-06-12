NEST 2023: Admit cards for the National Entrance Screening Test or NEST 2023 have been released. Candidates who have applied for the exam can go to nestexam.in and download it.

NEST 2023 admit cards out on nestexam.in, direct link here

The entrance exam will be held on June 24, 2023 and NEST 2023 result will be announced on July 10.

Ahead of the exam, exam conducting authorities have posted mock tests on the exam website. Candidates can take it to get familiar with the nature of the examination.

NEST is held for admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

A key change has been introduced to the exam policy this year. As per the modification, the NEST merit list this year will be prepared using candidates' score in the best three out of the total four subjects and this will be applicable for both NISER and CEBS institutes.

It was different in NEST 2022. Last year, scores of all four subjects were considered for preparing the NISER merit list.