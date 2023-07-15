NEST 2023 scorecard released at nestexam.in, get link
NEST 2023 scorecard released, candidates can check it at nestexam.in using their application number and password. The exam was held on June 24, 2023.
National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) scorecard has been released. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the NEST 2023 scorecard at nestexam.in. Candidates can check their NEST 2023 scorecard using their application number and password. The entrance exam for NEST 2023 was held on June 24, 2023, and the answer key was released on June 28, 2023. The NEST 2023 results were released on July 10.
Direct link to download NEST 2023 scorecard
NEST 2023 scorecard released: Know how to check
Visit the official website at www.nestexam.in
On the homepage, click on the scorecard link
Key in your roll number and application number
Check and download the result
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
