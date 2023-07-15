NEST 2023 scorecard released at nestexam.in, get link

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) scorecard has been released. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the NEST 2023 scorecard at nestexam.in. Candidates can check their NEST 2023 scorecard using their application number and password. The entrance exam for NEST 2023 was held on June 24, 2023, and the answer key was released on June 28, 2023. The NEST 2023 results were released on July 10.

NEST 2023 scorecard released: Know how to check

NEST 2023 scorecard released at nestexam.in

Visit the official website at www.nestexam.in

On the homepage, click on the scorecard link

Key in your roll number and application number

Check and download the result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.