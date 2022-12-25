Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NID DAT 2023 Application correction process started at admissions.nid.edu

Published on Dec 25, 2022 05:45 PM IST

NID DAT 2023 online application form correction window activated at admissions.nid.edu.

ByHT Education Desk

The NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2023 online application form correction window has been made available by the National Institute of Design (NID). The online application form can be edited and modified at admissions.nid.edu by candidates who have already enrolled for the undergraduate and postgraduate design entrance exams.

For the prelims exam, the NID DAT 2023 application correction portal will be available until December 27. (4 pm). The BDes and MDes NID DAT 2023 will take place on January 8.

NID DAT Application Form: Know how to edit

Visit the official website of NID DAT at admissions.nid.edu

On the homepage, click on the “Login to edit application forms: 1600 hrs.

Key in your log in details

Correct the NID DAT 2023 application form

Take printout for future reference.

